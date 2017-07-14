Plane returns to D/FW after woman knocks on cockpit door, demands alcohol

Suzette Gordon (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A flight headed to Los Angeles returned back to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after a woman demanded alcohol and approached the pilot's cockpit twice, according to a DFW police report.

According to the report, Suzette Gordon already appeared intoxicated when she boarded the plane Thursday night and ordered an alcoholic beverage from a flight attendant as the plane was about to depart.

The report alleges that Gordon got up from her seat and knocked on the cockpit door after the attendant refused to serve her a drink. As Gordon returned to her seat, she struck her head on the overhead cabin and continued to demand a flight attendant "give her a drink, yelling and being unruly."

She then allegedly approached the cockpit a second time, which was when the plane returned back to the airport.

Responding officers said Gordon claimed to have two glasses of wine before she boarded but observed her "displaying various signs of intoxication."

Gordon was charged with public intoxication and taken to the Station One Jail.

