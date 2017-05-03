May 3, 2017: North Lake College in Irving, Texas, placed under a lockdown after shots fired on the campus. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

IRVING, TEXAS - Two people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after an active shooter situation at North Lake College in Irving.

Those on campus were asked to barricade themselves in the nearest room as officers scoured campus looking for the person who allegedly shot a young woman in one of the school's hallways.

WFAA had crews on the ground and in the air capturing images of the scene.

• PHOTOS: North Lake College shooting

© 2017 WFAA-TV