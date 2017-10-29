Person of interest in fatal shooting of teen asks TV station to coordinate his arrest

FORT WORTH - A person of interest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Saturday evening is in custody, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Authorities had been searching for Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas in connection with the shooting death of Makayla Davis.

“He turned himself in to Channel 11 News,” sheriff’s spokesman David McClelland said in an email. “They in turn contacted Fort Worth PD and coordinated with us for his pickup and transfer.”

