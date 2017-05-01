WFAA
Person barricaded inside Hurst home

May 01, 2017

According to Hurst Police, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home Monday afternoon.

Police are currently communicating an individual inside the house in the 1100 block of Hurstview Drive at this time.

Hurstview is closed between Piepeline and Bedford Euless Road. Authorities will notify when the road opens back up.

