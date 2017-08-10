Padre Island National Seashore closed due to 'super high' tides

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The tides at the Padre Island National Seashore have reached the dune line, forcing officials to close the beaches to beach driving until further notice.

Park rangers warned Wednesday night of higher than normal tides over the next few days due to Hurricane Franklin's presence in the Gulf of Mexico. By Thursday morning, the tides were already up. Rangers said the beach may stay closed on Friday as well.

PINS officials posted pictures and video of the "super high" tides to their Facebook page Thursday morning.

Along with the high tides, they also warn of an extreme danger from rip currents, so rangers warn swimmers to avoid the water. Remember, if you are caught in a rip current while swimming, experts advise that you swim parallel to the shore and let the waves push you in.

Rangers said the public will be notified when conditions improve enough for vehicles to be permitted on the beach again.

