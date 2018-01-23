Oscars 2018: Full list of Nominees

An Oscar Statue inside The Oscars Greenroom, Designed By Rolex at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

The nominations for the 90th Academy awards were announced Tuesday morning by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and War for the Planet of the Apes' Andy Serkis at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water continued its awards show streak and led the pack with 13 nominations, including best picture.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Academy Awards for the second time. The show will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Achievement in Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Achievement in Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Achievement in Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Achievement in Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Live Action Short

Dekalb Elementary

The 11 O'clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All Of Us

Best Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Achievement in Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Kong Skull Island

War for the Planet of the Apes

Achievement in Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Alison Janney I tonya

Lesley Manwille Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf Ladybird

Octavia Spencer Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, Florida Project

Woddy Harrelson, 3 billboards

Richard Jenkens, Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, 3 billboards

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman, Chile

The Insult, Lebanon

Loveless, Russia

On Body and Soul, Hungary

The Square, Sweden

Best Documentary, Short Subject

Edith and Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam On The 405

Heroin

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Documentary Feature

Faces, Places

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Original Song

Mighty River, Mudbound

Mystery of Love, Call me By Your Name

Remember me, Coco

Stand up for Something, Marshall

This is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By your Name

The Disaster Artist

Molly's Game

Logan

Mudbound

Original Screenplay



The Big Sick

Get Out

Ladybird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J Isreal, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Achievement in Directing

Dunkirk

Get Out

Ladybird

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Picture

Call me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Ladybird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

