One year ago: Hail storm slammed Wylie

To residents in Wylie some sounds and visuals need no reminding. The city endured one of the worst hail storms in its history back in April of 2016.

"It's just heart-wrenching, it's devastating," said Mayor Eric Hogue after hearing the 911 calls connected to the storm. Like for most, it's hard to imagine it's been a year.

"Based on the numbers it will be 3 to 4 years before we are totally whole again," the Mayor said.

Mayor Eric Hogue says 80 percent of the homes were damaged, including the historic Brown House.

The city-owned relic, originally built in 1905, a year later, still has blue tarps over the roof. The city says while it wants to fix the home, it hasn't been at the top of the city's priority list. Hogue hopes to have the roof fixed within the next few months.

A quick drive through Wylie reveals how most of the homes have new roofs. But every now and then you'll notice a home that has gone untouched. And if the damaged homes weren't reminder enough there are local t-shirts that read "Aww Hail! I survived the Wylie Hail"

Lorna and her coworkers are responsible for the shirt that sold into the thousands.

"We just wanted something that said "Hey I survived, I didn't get pelted in the head," Lorna laughed. Wylie has survived and also learned something about itself.

"As devastating as the storms were a year ago...what was so impressive was the unity our community showed," said Hogue.

The total estimated cost of the storm to Wylie was $300 million. Residents are understandably concerned every time a severe storm rolls through. Between that storm, the current damage lingering on homes, and the t-shirt, there are plenty of reminders.

"It kinda helps us remember that we are not invincible," said Lorna.

