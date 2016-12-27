One on one with the incoming Dallas City Manager

(Photo: Ebrahimji, Alisha)

T.C. Broadnax will take the seat as Dallas City Manager on February 1 replacing A.C. Gonzalez who is retiring at the end of January.



The Kansas native and University of North Texas graduate says he’s all about business.



“I don't stop and smell the roses,” Broadnax said in an interview with News 8.



Among the many things on his "to-do" list is find a new police chief.

“Someone with impeccable integrity. Someone who has a presence, is a leader, that people would want to follow.”



Broadnax comes to Dallas from Tacoma, Washington where he worked as city manager since 2012.



He is not new to Texas. He previously worked as Assistant City Manager in San Antonio.



Broadnax will be responsible for managing 13,000 Dallas city employees and an annual budget of $3.1 billion-dollars.



In Tacoma, he managed 3,000 employees and about a $1.8 billion-dollar budget.



His biggest challenge there?



“I think working through some of the budget issues I faced when I first arrived in Tacoma in 2012.”

He had to overcome a $30 million mid-year budget shortfall during his first year in Tacoma.



But everything is bigger in Texas, including the potential for a multi-billion-dollar financial crisis, largely due to the police and fire pension shortfall.

“It’s premature I think for me to sit here and share what I’d say to citizens about that. I need to get a better understanding …” Broadnax said when asked about the potential cost to taxpayers “…you should be concerned because it is a serious issue but there's smart people here and I think we'll figure it out. We've just got to get the people around the table who can help understand and solve this particular issue.”

Broadnax has his “work cut out for him,” Fred Frazier, the 1st Vice President of the Dallas Police Association recently told News 8, "When you come here there's no gravy train. It's probably one of the toughest places in America to come work right now."

But Broadnax says Dallas’ challenges do not scare him. In fact – he says, they are what attracted him to the job.



“After several years of hard work and actually finding ways to look at those issues differently, I think we’ll feel good about how we come out the other end. So, I'm excited about the opportunity. I’ve been one that loves challenges and this a great challenge I think but Dallas has more going for it than the headlines you read about.”



Broadnax will earn $375,000 his first year, an increase of approximately $140,000 from his pay in Tacoma, as well as $35,000 in relocation expenses and a $700 per month car allowance. Outgoing City Manager A.C. Gonzalez earned $400,000 in annual salary.

