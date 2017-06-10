Man killed, pregnant woman loses baby in motorcycle wreck during ROT rally

One man has died and a pregnant woman has lost her baby after the motorcycle they were driving was struck by a truck in East Travis County Saturday during ROT Rally, according to authorities.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Ford F-150 -- identified as 38-year-old Cesar Corona-Quiterio -- was heading north on FM 973 in East Travis County when the truck veered into the southbound lanes and struck the 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash was around 4:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of South FM 973.

Troopers said a 28-year-old man, identified as Raul Diaz, was declared dead on the scene. Diaz was driving the motorcycle. Twenty-five-year-old Estefania Soto, who was pregnant, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after she was thrown from the motorcycle. DPS said Soto's baby did not survive the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the truck was arrested. DPS said Corona-Quiterio was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. He is still in the Travis County Jail on a combined bond of $2 million.

Austin Travis County EMS has the crash marked on their online map of ROT Rally Motorcycle collisions. This crash is one of seven motorcycle collisions during the rally.

© 2017 KVUE-TV