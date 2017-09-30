One adult, four children injured in major accident at I-30 and Cooks Lane

4 Children, 1 Adult Injured In Crash On I-30 In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH - One adult and four children were injured in a major accident on eastbound I-30 near Cooks Lane in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Matt Zavadsky with MedStar reported that CareFlight flew one child from the scene, while MedStar units transported the driver and three other children.

All patients were transported to local hospitals, two children with serious, two with critical injuries. The adult was also critically injured.

