Olympian Ariana Kukors claims coach sexually abused her

2012 Olympian Ariana Kukors (Photo: KING)

Ariana Kukors, a 2012 Olympic swimmer from Auburn, Wash., says a former U.S. Olympic team coach began sexually abusing her at age 16.



In a statement from an agency representing Kukors released Wednesday, Kukors says assistant coach Sean Hutchison started child "grooming" her -- a practice used by child predators to gain a victim's trust -- when she was 13 years old after he became her coach at KING Aquatic Club in Federal Way.



"I never thought I would share my story because, in so many ways, just surviving was enough," Kukors said. "I was able to leave a horrible monster and build a life I could have never imagined for myself. But in time, I've realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten. Not for the sake of you knowing my story, but for the little girls and boys whose lives and future hangs in the grasp of a horribly powerful and manipulative person. That they may not have to go through the same pain, trauma, horror, and abuse. That their parents, mentors, and guardians are better able to spot the signs of grooming and realize its tragic consequences before it's too late."



Kukors said she came to the realization of the abuse after undergoing therapy. Her attorneys worked with Homeland Security Investigations and Des Moines Police to execute a search at Hutchison's apartment.



“Much like the USOC knew about Larry Nassar years before his arrest and did nothing, USA Swimming had notice in 2010 that Sean Hutchison was involved in an inappropriate coach-athlete relationship with Ariana and took no actions to protect her or other swimmers from this pedophile," said Robert Allard, one of Kukor's attorneys. “If this organization had immediately reported what it knew to authorities, Hutchison likely would have been stopped, Ariana would have been spared years of abuse, and countless other young girls would have been protected from this sexual predator."

Des Moines Police said they had received a report from Seattle Police on January 23, 2018, that alleged sex crimes occurred at the Mount Rainier Pool in Des Moines. The crimes happened between 2002 and 2007, when the victim turned 18. Police said the suspect under investigation was the victim's swim coach during the time; however, police did not identify Hutchison as the suspect.



Kukors and her lawyers are asking anyone with information to call HSI Seattle at (206) 442-1469 or email information at hsiseattletips@ice.dhs.gov.



Kukors attended Auburn Mountainview High School and the University of Washington. She held the world record in the 200 meter Individual Medley from July 2009 to August 2015.

KING is working to obtain a comment by Hutchison.

