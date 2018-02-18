Officer-involved shooting closes portion of I-10 in both directions near 1604

An incident in which an officer and suspect exchanged gunfire closed a stretch of I-10 near Loop 1604 in east Bexar County Sunday afternoon.

A Department of Public Safety officer and suspect were both taken to local hospitals after both were shot in an exchange of gunfire on I-10 East on the east side of Loop 1604, according to DPS Sergeant Deon Cockrell.

A DPS trooper attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation in Guadalupe County. The suspect allegedly gave false name, then fled.

The officer briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed highway and went wrong way on I-10.

The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between a the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to nearby hospitals, where the condition is currently unknown.

DPS Rangers are on the scene and freeway will remain closed for as long as necessary.

Eastbound traffic was re-routed as police responded to the scene near Graytown Road. Westbound traffic was also re-routed to the access road.

The charges the suspect faces have not yet been determined, but he did flee and did fire at an officer, according to DPS.

UPDATE: According to Governor Greg Abbott, the DPS officer's injuries are not life-threatening, but the suspect is in critical condition after the exchange of gunfire Sunday afternoon.

Texas Dept. of Public Safety Trooper shot while pursuing suspect. Report is that his injuries are not life threatening. Keep him in your prayers. The suspect is in critical condition. I’m hopeful for swift justice. #txlege https://t.co/nb49jmSvi0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 19, 2018

