Officer dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting, officials say

Police officers were attacked on the Champs-Élysées in Paris this evening, leaving one officer dead and two others injured, according to French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henri Brandet.

The assailant was killed but has not been publicly identified, a police spokesperson said.

French President Francois Hollande said one bystander was injured during the the shootout between police and the attacker, and the area has been evacuated and is on lockdown.

Hollande said that all leads at this point suggest that the incident was of a "terrorist nature."

A French police union previously reported that two officers had been killed in the incident.

Brandet told local channel BFM TV that a man came out of his car while it was stopped at a light and started shooting at a police car. The attacker tried to run away from the scene and continued to shoot at the police officers while running, he said. There was an exchange of gunfire and that is when the attacker died, Brandet said.

Paris police posted a tweet telling people to avoid the area around the Avenue des Champs-Élysées without revealing any further details.

A subsequent tweet stated that there was "police intervention underway" in the area but gave no further details.

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs warned its Twitter followers to avoid the area "after a shooting."

The Champs-Élysées is a long thoroughfare that has theaters, shops and restaurants and ends with the Arc de Triomphe monument, a major tourist destination.

President Donald Trump shared "our condolences" with the people of France during a joint news conference with the Italian prime minister who is at the White House today.

"It's a very terrible thing that's going on in the world today," Trump said, adding that he thought it was "another terrorist attack," though there has been no formal confirmation of that at this point.

"What can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong, we have to be vigilant," he said.

The incident comes days before the French election, which is to take place Sunday.

