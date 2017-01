Deadly crash in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 35W in Fort Worth have reopened after a deadly accident.

The crash took place Friday morning near Allen Avenue, just south of downtown.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the accident, which happened just after 4:15 a.m., are unknown at this time.

No one else was injured.

