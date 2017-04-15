North Korea launches missle, but it blows up 'almost immediately'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (Getty Images)

North Korea attempted to launch a missile early Sunday, but the attempt failed, according to both the U.S. and South Korean military.

The launch effort comes one day after Kim Jong-Un's regime put new missiles and launchers on display during North Korea's annual military parade.

The U.S. military said the missile exploded on launch, according to The Associated Press. The type of missile is not yet known.

CNN and Reuters cited South Korean military reports regarding the missile attempt, with Reuters saying it was launched from North Korea's east coast.

"The North attempted to launch an unidentified missile from near the Sinpo region this morning but it is suspected to have failed," the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement reported by Reuters.

The office had no other details and said it was analyzing the launch attempt.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile from the same region earlier this month, before a summit meeting between the leaders of the United States and China, its key ally, Reuters says. Tension has risen in the region amid concerns that North Korea might soon conduct a sixth nuclear test.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive Sunday in South Korea Sunday in what his aides told Reuters is a sign of the U.S. commitment to its ally.

