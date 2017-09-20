North American Reptile Breeders Conference in Arlington
Eric Brittingham with Wildlife on the Move comes to Victory Park to share his expertise on reptiles, and preview the conference on September 23rd and 24th. Plus Marcus Moore is on the move keeping his distance from the animals!
WFAA 9:17 PM. CDT September 20, 2017
