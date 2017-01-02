News Links

Links mentioned on News 8 and WFAA-TV
- LINK: ABC Bachelor Fantasy League
- LINK: Assist the Officer Foundation (Donations can also be mailed to Assist the Officer Foundation, 1412 E. Griffin St., Dallas, Texas 75215)
- LINK: Mac and Cheese Recall
- LINK: Dallas Warming Stations
- LINK: Recipe: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
- LINK: Recipe: Warm Sticky Bun Bread Pudding
- LINK: Mothers' Milk Bank of North Texas
- LINK: CyberBullying resources: National Crime Prevention Council
- LINK: CyberBullying resources: Cyberbullying Research Center
- LINK: National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255
- LINK: Recalls: Consumer Product Safety Commission
- LINK: Eatzi's Recipe: Vietnamese Pork and Shrimp Meatballs
- LINK: NFL Pro Bowl Voting
- LINK: Cleats for a Cause
- LINK: Denton Holiday Lighting Festival
- LINK: Go Fund Me: HS Football Player in Coma
- LINK: Millennials: The Musical
- LINK: Donate - Dallas Marathon Last Woman Running
- LINK: FBI Run, Hide, Fight Video
- LINK: GoFundMe for Laura Orquidea Abarca Nogueda
- LINK: Tornado Christmas - Rowlett Strong
- LINK: Thanksgiving Meals - Norma's Cafe
- LINK: Thanksgiving Meals - Operation Turkey
- LINK: Thanksgiving Meals - Our Calling Nonprofit
- LINK: Thanksgiving Meals - Baskets of Blessings
- LINK: Controversial Mexican heritage textbook published online
- LINK: New Texas Bills
- LINK: GoFundMe: Pee Wee Nationals
- LINK: State Farm Job Fair
- LINK: The National Domestic Violence Hotline
- LINK: Create Family Media Plan
- LINK: Free Flu Shot Clinics
- LINK: Plano Hospitality & Restaurant Job Fair
- LINK: Recipe: Mustard Crusted Rack of Lamb with Crispy Leek Hashbrowns
- LINK: Apply for Toyota jobs at new HQ
- LINK: HPV Vaccine Study
- LINK: Recipe for MOOYAH Turkey Burger Club
- LINK: What to Buy and Skip Every Month
- LINK: Mayors' Monarch Pledge
- LINK: TWU Student Counseling
- LINK: National Foundation for Transplants
- LINK: Target Seasonal Job Fair
- LINK: Growing Little Minds
- LINK: Active Senior Adult Programs
- LINK: Dept. of Education on oversight of ITT and impact on students
- LINK: Best Buddies Program
- LINK: African American Cemeteries
- LINK: Vaccine Administrators
- LINK: The Star Kickoff Important Information
- LINK: Potcake Place - Turks & Caicos dogs
- Problems during back-to-school? Report them here
- LINK: APPLY FOR LOCAL SCHOOL JOBS: Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Plano ISD
- SHELLY'S BOOKWORMS: Spanish-Language Story Time
- LINK: Bruno the Dog's Facebook page
- LINK: Parade of Lights Street Seats
- LINK: Donate Blood
- LINK: Arlington ISD Back to School Kickoff
- LINK: Mansfield ISD Back to School Bash
- LINK: Fort Worth ISD Hispano Exito Back to School Bash
- LINK: Jaxon Strong
- LINK: Care Van Clinics
- LINK: Free Evening & Weekend Immunization Clinics
- LINK: Ringling Charity Shoe Drive
- LINK: North Texans competing in the 2016 Olympics
- LINK: Meet Team USA
- LINK: Healthy Texas Women
- LINK: Migraine Treatment Clinical Trial
- LINK: Red Cross Blood Drives
- LINK: Dallas ISD's Back-To-School Page
- LINK: Dallas Mayor Back-To-School Fair Info
- LINK: Autism Speaks Information & Events
- LINK: Donate: The Copeland Family
- LINK: National Latino Law Enforcement Organization
- LINK: Wendy's Payment Card Breach
- LINK: TSA pre-check
- LINK: CPR Guidance
- LINK: TSA Wait Times
- LINK: Back To School Roundup - Serving Tarrant County
- LINK: Donate: The Family Place
- LINK: Donate: Genesis Women's Shelter
- LINK: Donate: Women Called Moses
- LINK: Free swimming lessons
- LINK: Adult summer camps
- LINK: GoFundMe - Orlando Victims
- LINK: Summer Feeding Programs
- LINK: Help and Hope
- LINK: Swim Across America - Dallas (June 11)
- LINK: Resources to provide children meals during summer
- LINK: Do Not Call registry
- LINK: Complain to FTC about Robocalls
- LINK: Times, locations for FWISD transgender bathroom public forums
- LINK: GoFundMe Save Ralph Morris' home
- LINK: Beds for Kids - S.M. Wright Foundation
- LINK: GoFundMe for Debra Williams
- LINK: MADD Letter to Ethan Couch Judge
- LINK: FWISD Transgender Student Guidelines
- LINK: Jimmy Kimmel - Texts From Mom
- LINK: Slay STAAR music video
- LINK: Garland Strong: Donate to tornado relief
- LINK: Contact for tornado victim relief
- LINK: GoFundMe Teacher Appreciation Week
- LINK: Digital eye strain report 2016
- LINK: TxDPS - Building an emergency plan for your family
- LINK: Spanking Study
- LINK: Try Parking It
- LINK: Red Cross Volunteer Info
- LINK: 5 Great Weekend Deals
- LINK: Family Compass
- LINK: WATCH: Grand Saline rookie police officer bodycam sing-a-long
- LINK: GoFundMe for Stacy Fawcett's family's memorial fund
- LINK: Free medical help at Dallas C.A.R.E.
- LINK: Check your vehicle for recalls
- LINK: Who's the most famous person from your state?
- LINK: Vote for Enrique Mendez in the Janitor of the Year contest
- LINK: Alzheimer's Association - Greater Dallas
- LINK: Alzheimer's caregiver resources
- LINK: Phone Book Opt Out
- LINK: Dallas Youth Baseball Volunteer Info
- LINK: Fort Worth Road Closures
- LINK: Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
- LINK: WWE events this weekend
- LINK: Opioids: The Prescription Drug & Heroin Overdose Epidemic
- LINK: Forgotten Dogs of 5th Ward
- LINK: Officer Matt Pearce fundraiser
- LINK: Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker
- LINK: Warning signs a mom may hurt her child
- LINK: GoFundMe for Fort Worth Officer Kyle Davis
- LINK: MyDallasMommy.com
- LINK: St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
- LINK: JPS Hospital gift shop
- LINK: Just Between Friends Sale
- LINK: Corona Recall
- LINK: #BestSchoolDay - Donate
- LINK: Zika Home Care Kits
- LINK: Women's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp - Register
- LINK: Oncor: Report an Outage
- LINK: Baylor kidney transplants
- LINK: Code Red Weather Warning
- LINK: Womb Transplantation Clinical Trial
- LINK: Fund for David Hofer
- LINK: Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center
- LINK: An Abuse, Rape, and Domestic Violence Aid and Resource Collection (A.A.R.D.V.A.R.C.)
- LINK: Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (R.A.I.N.N.)
- LINK: SAT Practice Tests
- LINK: Find your polling location
- LINK: Texas Tenants Union tenant rights workshops
- LINK: Ken Taylor medical fund
- LINK: December Tornado Damages and Insurance Survey
- LINK: Check for gas leaks reported in your neighborhood
- LINK: K9 Helps Trooper with Car Wash
- LINK: Zika virus: Your questions answered
- LINK: United Negro College Fund Masked Ball
- LINK: FREE Autism Survey
- LINK: Wings for Wellness - Helping Families Through Postpartum Depression
- LINK: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.
- LINK: National Weather Service's full report on 12/26/15 tornado outbreak
- LINK: Ellis County Heals Facebook page
- LINK: DFPS - Texas Child Care Search
- LINK: Artists for Animals
- LINK: Kids Vision Fest
- LINK: Home Depot is hiring
- LINK: Team #22 Kill
- LINK: Hope 4 Harper
- LINK: Tuskegee Airman -- Google Cultural Institute
- LINK: Bill wants your data. Don't be like Bill.
- LINK: Eastfield College Tornado Relief
- LINK: 10Minute Realty app
- LINK: Download Springsteen Concert
- LINK: My DFW Mommy Blog
- LINK: Paribus app, Ibotta app
- LINK: Marie Kondo organizing
- LINK: Historic Photos from East Coast Storms
- LINK: Mike Castellucci's Gadgets: Backpack, iPhone Holder, Multiple Lens iPhone case
- LINK: Holderness Family 'We're 40' video
- LINK: Ghostbusters: Oak Cliff
- LINK: Fittipaldi Exotic Driving Experience
- LINK: Michelle Obama's dress for less; more options
- LINK: Texas schools nominated for 2016 Blue Ribbon honors
- LINK: Tatums' Lip Sync Battle
- LINK: Consumer Product Safety: Which helmet for which activity?
- LINK: Day 1 Dallas
- LINK: Garland ISD recovery help
- LINK: Help the Rowlett group home damaged by tornado
- LINK: Sprint Government Restitution
- LINK: Verizon Wireless Premium SMS Refund Program
- LINK: Lost & Found Pets from North Texas Tornadoes
- LINK: Friends of Rowlett Animals on Facebook
- LINK: Christmas Present Thing
- LINK: Ancestry.com DNA Kit and World Explorer subscription
- LINK: Richard Perrin GoFundMe
- LINK: FAA Drone Registry
- LINK: Ace's Drive for Children Facebook page
- LINK: Search for Unclaimed Money
- LINK: All Out Celebrations
- LINK: DNA repair factor linked to breast cancer may also play a role in Alzheimer's disease
- LINK: GoFundMe for Ben Floyd, Garland flood victim
- LINK: Child breast cancer fund for Chrissy
- LINK: Trouble in Toyland Report
- LINK: Contact Crisis Line
- LINK: Crisis Hotline
- LINK: How to help survivors, victims of Paris terror attacks
- LINK: Amazon's Best Books of 2015
- LINK: GoFundMe for Hannah and Kade Johnson
- LINK: Book a Tour: Top O' Hill Terrace
- LINK: Fit Men Cook
- LINK: Dallas County's 2013 HIV Profile
- LINK: Disability Grants - Email Sheletta
- LINK: Chi Omega Christmas Market
- LINK: Amazon's Best Books of 2015
- LINK: Operation Kindness - Pets for Vets
- LINK: Baylor, Scott & White's Canine Companions for Independence
- LINK: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
- LINK: 2015-16 Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance in Dallas
- LINK: Find a Teal Pumpkin House
- LINK: How to Find Tire I.D. Code
- LINK: Costume Popularity - Google Frightgeist
- LINK: Kids Trick-or-Treat at Reunion Tower
- LINK: Izzi-Remix Lens System
- LINK: Texas Voter Information: VoteTexas.gov
- LINK: Free North Tarrant Express toll lanes for one week
- LINK: STAR Fund to help farmers & ranchers
- LINK: Daybreak wager with Toronto
- LINK: GoFundMe for Zoe Hastings
- LINK: GoFundMe for Zoe Hastings
- LINK: Delete Blood Cancer
- LINK: Celebrity Bakery - Breast Cancer Awareness
- LINK: 7 Things to Know About Getting a Mammogram
- LINK: Take the Quiz: Breast Cancer
- LINK: 2015 Texas Rangers postseason information
- LINK: Texas Office of Public Utility Counsel
- LINK: Momentous Institute
- LINK: Children's Parade tickets and information
- LINK: GoFundMe Page for Houston Bus Crash Victims
- LEWISVILLE BAT HOTLINE: 972-219-3478
- PAPAL VISIT: Schedule of events September 22-27
- INTERACTIVE MAP: Preservation Dallas' 2015 Endangered Places
- LINK: FABLife: John and John's Fried Chicken Recipes
- LINK: Submit a debt collection complaint to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- LINK: FTC information about debt collection
- LINK: DART Schedule for the 2015 State Fair of Texas
- LINK: Federal Trade Commission Complaint Assistant
- LINK: 2015 Most Endangered Historic Places in Dallas
- LINK: Listen to Selena's newly-released song
- LINK: Steve Patterson's contract with UT
- LINK: Just Between Friends Sale
- LINK: Garage Sale Tool Kit
- LINK: Great Texas Food Truck Rally
- LINK: Ajile Turner Foundation Benefit
- LINK: AAA Job Fair
- LINK: DART Downtown Dallas Transit Study
- LINK: Pastor's YouTube videos celebrate Blue Bell's return
- LINK: Tickets for D-Day Film at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
- LINK: United Way Dallas
- LINK: Alison Parker's Father on Gun Control
- LINK: Find Your Unclaimed Property
- LINK: AngelSense
- LINK: GoFundMe for Roberto Narvaez's funeral
- LINK: So Far Music Project - Secret House Concerts
- LINK: CSF CSA Veggie Van fire damage relief fund
- LINK: Hottest zip codes in America
- LINK: Infant swimming resource
- LINK: County-by-County burn ban map
- LINK: Back to School Roundup
- LINK: TEA Accountability ratings and report
- LINK: TEA Accountability ratings
- LINK: Tax-free weekend
- LINK: FAQs on Mayor's Back to School Fair
- LINK: List of cooling stations in Dallas
- LINK: Print and play GOP Debate Bingo!
- LINK: Salvation Army Cooling Stations
- LINK: Perot Museum Dinosaur Hunt
- LINK: Perot Museum Blog
- LINK: Texas sales tax holiday (August 7-9): What qualifies? What doesn't?
- LINK: When Jade Smiles Golf Tournament
- LINK: Dallas Zoo Q&A on Kipenzi's fatal accident
- LINK: Mayor Rawlings' Internship Program
- LINK: Not villains, but heroes: Skyline senior changes tune on school meal program
- LINK: Fort Worth Zoo donation wish list
- LINK: The Great Need Charity
- LINK: YouTube: Skinny the cat drops from 42 to 25 pounds
- LINK: Mary Kay: Suits for Shelters
- LINK: Ten problems parents can have with Minecraft
- LINK: General safety tips for parents of kids gaming online from Stay Safe Online
- LINK: Kids and Cars
- LINK: Hood County Crime Stoppers
- LINK: How to help teacher who had U-Haul stolen
- LINK: K2M3: A Night Benefiting Kidd's Kids and Music Meets Medicine
- LINK: Arlington PD: Mentoring Arlington Youth Program
- LINK: Donate to Gary Mack 'Sixth Floor Museum' Fund
- LINK: Planned Parenthood statement regarding video released by The Center for Medical Progress
- LINK: Video allegedly showing Planned Parenthood executive talking about selling baby body parts
- LINK: Go Fund Me for Cortinas Family
- LINK: 100K Opportunities
- LINK: Wimberley Adopt-a-Family
- LINK: FCC Complaint Form
- LINK: Do Not Call Registry
- LINK: Donate socks to the homeless
- LINK: Shelly's Bookworms: Project Transformation
- LINK: Taverna Rossa
- LINK: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
- LINK: Cadillac Pizza Pub
- LINK: What do do if you suspect someone you know was a victim of sextortion
- LINK: Mystery Shopping Providers Association
- LINK: How to apply for FEMA assistance for flood damage
- LINKS: Kids Teaching Kids - healthy snacks
- LINKS: YMCA Swimming Lessons
- LINKS: Red Cross Swimming Lessons
- LINKS: City of Dallas Swimming Lessons
- LINKS: City of McKinney Swimming Lessons
- LINK: Oak Cliff Foundation
- LINK: New Childhood Obesity Guidelines
- LINK: Addison Kaboom Town
- LINK: Lakeshore Church Freedom Fest
- LINK: Truck Load of Pugs Rescued - 20 Angels
- LINK: Fort Worth Interactive Roundabout
- LINK: Jon Stewart Reacts to Charleston Shooting
- LINK: Volunteer for Grace Tabernacle Summer Camp
- LINK: Summer Meals Program
- LINK: Steve Harvey Mentoring Camp program
- LINK: GoFundMe for Houston Firefighter's Family
- LINK: Trinity University Virtual Reality Tour
- LINK: GoFundMe For Road Rage Victim
- LINK: Apply for FEMA flooding funds or call 1-800-621-3362
- LINK: Melanoma Warning Signs and Symptoms
- LINK: Normandy Plane Kickstarter
- LINK: 8 Things to Know About Rick Perry
- LINK: Reading Level Explanation
- LINK: Veterans Land Board Benefits Fair
- LINK: Operation Kindness
- LINK: Byron Nelson & Momentus Institute
- LINK: Help United Way 'Silence the Growl'
- LINK: Simply Grace Fashion Show Tickets
- LINK: Cheap Chic Weddings
- LINK: National Breast Cancer Foundation: Breast Self Exam
- LINK: Wounded Warrior Football Game Tickets
- LINK: Dallas CityPASS
- LINK: Make a Wish Foundation - Wish Night 2015
- LINK: The Miracle Foundation
- LINK: Taste of the NFL
- LINK: Lawn Watering Recommendations
- LINK: How to help Charlie Contreras
- LINK: How to help Nepal (Nepalese Society of Texas)
- LINK: Vote to name new baby giraffe at Dallas Zoo
- LINK: Download Lisa Loeb's new song
- LINK: "Doctor's note" for Mavs game Friday
- LINK: Donate Life Texas
- LINK: Boys & Girls Club Billiard Ball
- LINK: National Donate Life Month | Donate Life America
- LINK: Humane Society of N. Texas wishlists
- LINK: The Woman Code
- LINK: United Way - Free Tax Help
- LINK: Texas Motor Speedway #NoLimits rap
- LINK: Dallas Zoo live giraffe camera
- LINK: GoFundMe account for Kelli Mellema
- LINK: Unbill - bill sharing app
- LINK: Texas General Land Office's education website
- LINK: ACM Awards - Homepage
- LINK: ACM Awards - Tickets
- LINK: The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke
- LINK: Barbara Bush Foundation: Help Them Read
- LINK: Seedlings Braille Book Angel sign-up
- LINK: Dark Lord Funk - Harry Potter Parody of "Uptown Funk"
- LINK: Girl Scout Cookie Differences
- LINK: Amy's Kitchen list of recalled products
- LINK: Methodist Dallas' Pidge Picnic information and pre-registry
- LINK: TxDOT's RoadCents app
- LINK: GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs for Nicholas Torres
- LINK: GoFundMe account for Fanny Perez
- LINK: St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dallas
- LINK: Cowtown Marathon Virtual Registration
- LINK: Nina Pham's lawsuit against Texas Health Resources
- LINK: Team Red, White, & Blue
- LINK: Slide the City (festival info here)
- LINK: Cowtown Warrior's Ball
- LINK: Judge's ruling on Obama's executive order on immigration
- LINK: Perot Museum - Sherlock Exhibit
- LINK: Dogs on Deployment
- LINK: 2015 Oscars: Printable ballot
- LINK: Inside the FWPD: Stranger Danger
- LINK: Information about merging Texas state inspection and registration stickers
- LINK: RadioShack real estate
- LINK: Corinth Parkway detours in place
- LINK: Fifty Shades of Grey: Lego trailer
- LINK: CDC Index: Measles
- LINK: Google Plus hangout with the Pope
- LINK: 3rd Annual Join the Fight Luncheon
- LINK: Petition: Name a portion of road in Texas after American heroes
- LINK: DFW International Airport flight status
- LINK: Dallas Love Field flight status
- LINK: 31st annual KidFilm Festival
- LINK: Dallas Public Library New Hours Flyer
- LINK: Dallas Public Library
- LINK: Ready.gov's Building a Disaster Kit Guide
- LINK: Ready.gov's Emergency Plan Guide
- LINK: Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills
- LINK: FEMA - How to Prepare for an Earthquake
- LINK: North Texas Red Cross
- LINK: Don't Forget to Feed Me Pet Kits
- LINK: GoFundMe: Christina Morris
- LINK: Odysseo Horse Show
- LINK: Where Are You? Homeless Outreach
- LINK: Trevor Navarra's Christmas cards
- LINK: Pinstack Plano job applications
- LINK: The Brittany Maynard Fund to support the end-of-life choice movement
- LINK: Gas prices retail chart
- LINK: DFW Rescue Me
- LINK: Alternate routes map -- Fort Worth 28th street demolition
- LINK: Dallas County immunizations
- LINK: Dallas Police Department - Officer-Involved Shooting Database
- LINK: Human Rights Initiative - Offers information on immigration laws
- LINK: Catholic Charities of Dallas- Offers information on immigration laws
- LINK: Graco stroller recalls
- LINK: Mustang Bucket List test drive
- LINK: World Meeting 2015
- LINK: Healthy Heart Score
- LINK: Lone Star Workforce Certification
- LINK: Travis Mills Documentary: A Soldier's Story
- LINK: TrainU online basketball kills training app
- LINK: Takata airbag information
- LINK: Texas Veggie Fair 2014
- LINK: GoFundMe for Ebola patient Nina Pham
- LINK: Dallas Animal Services' wish list for Bentley, Ebola patient Nina Pham's dog
- LINK: Dairy Queen locations affected by data breach
- LINK: Dallas National Night Out (October 7, 2014)
- LINK: 2015 Ford F-150 test drive information
- LINK: Adamson domestic violence pledge
- LINK: 9th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- LINK: Chicken strips recalled for possible listeria contamination
- LINK: North Texas Giving Day
- LINK: Disappearing Rio Grande Expedition Facebook page
- LINK: iUniversity Prep
- LINK: GiveForward: Nick's Ride
- LINK: Screams Halloween Theme Park Job Fair
- LINK: Peanut and almond butters recall
- LINK: BRITA recalls childrens water bottles
- The Fresh Market: Careers
- LINK: Five things to know about Rick Perry's indictment
- LINK: FDA oregano recall
- LINK: Back-to-school vaccine information
-
LINK: National Suicide Prevention Hotline
800-273-8255
- LINK: Texas State Technical College career fair information
- LINK: Texas sex offender registry information
- LINK: Operation Back 2 School
- LINK: MediSend Containers of Hope
- LINK: Dallas ISD Bus Routes
- LINK: Tarrant County Back-to-School Roundup
- LINK: Registration for Tarrant County Back-to-School Roundup
- Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School fair
- LINK: Dog Blog YouTube Channel
- LINK: See where immigrant kids find temporary shelter (MAP)
- LINK: Pray for Kent Facebook page
- LINK: Perot Museum dinosaur expedition blog
- LINK: Volunteer to help unaccompanied alien children
- Walmart Teacher Appreciation week
- LINK: Volunteer Center of North Texas
- LINK: Randy Travis album preview
- LINK: Find a licensed day care center in Texas
- LINK: Nebraska Furniture Mart Jobs
- LINK: Free trees for Oncor customers
- LINK: Market Street jobs
- State Fair of Texas Newsletter sign up
- Denton County road closures
- LINK: Beagle Freedom Project
- LINK: Rules of Safe Sleep for Your Baby
- LINK: Nautilus Live
- Win ACL golden potty passes
- LINK: DFW Area Cooling Centers
- LINK: Prevent child identity theft
- Dallas Boat Expo
- J's Art Studio Summer Camp
