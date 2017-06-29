New study sheds light on African American youth

BRYAN, Texas - A new report co-authored by a Texas A&M professor finds that adults view black girls as more adult like than their white peers.

Aggressive, angry and stubborn, words that researches say have been used to describe black women for centuries and are now shaping the way young black girl are perceived.

Girlhood Interrupted: The Erasure of Black Girls' Childhood focuses on the adult perception of black girls aged five to fourteen.

12- year old Allie Richardson is a student in Bryan and says that sometimes it seem as things she has learned about in her history class are still relevant today.

"How people were treated when they were younger and how others could do things and they couldn't., said Richardson.

Some of the perceptions revealed in the study show adults think that black girls need less nurturing, less support and less protection that their white peers, all perceptions that Allie feels are false.



"That's not true because some African American girls can be shy and not social, and people could be bullying on them and they might need the help of a white girl, because not all white girls are shy and scared and all of that," said Richardson.

In what researchers are calling the adultification of black girls, this study may provide explanation as to why black girl in America are disciplined much more often and severely than white girls.

"Our skin color shouldn't matter," said Richardson

Texas A&M professor Dr. Jamilia Blake is now urging advocates and policy makers to look into the education system and the way young black girl are being treated, in order to preserve their childhood.

