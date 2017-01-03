New rule requires Dallas landlords to register single-family rent homes with city

DALLAS – It is estimated there are about 50,000 single-family rental houses across the City of Dallas. A new ordinance change, which requires landlords to register those properties, could ultimately benefit thousands of families who are tenants in some of those rentals.



When it comes to renting a home, some tenants say they’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly.



“I have had issues, down through the line with landlords,” said one man in the Queen City neighborhood of South Dallas. He asked that his name not be used. He’s been renting one month from a landlord who is in court with the City of Dallas.



The man is a new tenant in a house where the previous renter complained there were several code issues.

The new tenant claims the landlord is responding to several concerns, and is on top of all work.



“So far, he’s doing some improvements,” the tenant said. “He’s fixing the plumbing, and he’s put a new roof on the house.”



In an effort to ensure minimum housing standards are met and kept in single-family rental homes, the City of Dallas is now requiring landlords to register those properties. The registration process began January 2017.



Kris Sweckard, Director of Code Compliance Services said, ”Every year we are asking the property owner to do a self-inspection of the property, send us an affidavit saying they completed that inspection, and that their property checks out. Then, at least once every 5 years, not more than once a year, the City will come out and inspect that property.”



There are an estimated 50,000 single-family rent homes across Dallas, according to Sweckard.



Landlords who fail to register their properties under the new Chapter 27 Housing Ordinance changes could face citations.



“We want to make sure that tenants are treated fairly,” Sweckard explained, “that they are getting value for their money.



The City is allowing 60 days for landlords to register their single-family rental homes.

