As woman weeps for her runaway dog, adoptive family decides to keep it

AUSTIN - A series of good deeds have turned into heartbreak for one dog owner.

Christine Bockin is holding out hope that she'll get her 1-year-old black labrador Mila back after another family adopted her.

After her dog wandered away from her home without her collar, Bockin hung up flyers, typed out notes and shed a lot of tears.

A Good Samaritan who found the dog brought her to the no-kill Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown.

After a 72-hour waiting period, Mila was then transported to the Austin Humane Society.

Bockin finally tracked her down, but instead of a celebration she was met with agonizing news.

"She had been adopted the day before, in the afternoon," she said. "I had just missed my chance and was less than 24 hours away from getting my dog back."

Bockin was later told the new family decided they wouldn't send Mila back to her old home.

"They said "no," they were not interested," said Erica Miller, director of communications for the Austin Humane Society. "And they were very adamant that we stopped contacting them at this point."

The adoptive family hasn't been identified by the Humane Society.

Miller said dog owners should take advantage of helpful technology like microchips.

"The chip itself is the size of a grain of rice and it stays in there for life," said Sarah Hammel, a shelter manager.

Microchips are inexpensive, sometimes even free, at some Austin area shelters.

Bockin said she had Mila since she was weaned from her mother, and was planning on getting Mila chipped and spayed in the near future.

She added that she doesn't blame the Good Samaritan or the new family, she just wants Mila to come home.

An Austin civil attorney that's not involved with the case said Bockin does have grounds to file a lawsuit that would go before the Justice of the Peace. But Bockin said she doesn't want to have to go that route.

