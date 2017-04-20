New clues in Plano woman's death investigation

Megan Getrum (Plano PD)

Plano Police released new information Thursday night requesting the public's help from anyone who may have seen Megan Getrum the night of Friday, April 14 to the morning of Saturday, April 15.

Getrum was last seen in Plano on Friday evening; her body was discovered in Lake Ray Hubbard in Dallas on Saturday morning.

She was wearing a red, yellow, and white floral-print bike shirt and green running shoes.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Plano Police Department Tip Line at 972-941-2148.

This investigation remains on-going at this time.

