New bridge in Euless to close TX 183 this weekend

EULESS (WFAA) -- A key moment in the Midway Express project will take place this weekend when the beams that support the new Main Street bridge are moved into place at Texas 183 in Euless. But the milestone could also make for some traffic headaches during the late night and early morning hours, especially for those headed to DFW International Airport.

All eastbound lanes on 183 at Main Street will be closed from 10pm Friday night to 10am Saturday morning.

All westbound lanes will be closed from 4am-10am on Saturday and again from 9pm Saturday to 9am Sunday.

The Midway Express construction is an $847 million project that began in 2015 and will add managed express lanes on 183, Texas 114, and Loop 12 by the time it is complete in 2018. It spans nearly 28 total miles and includes the construction of 28 new bridges with improvements to another 44 existing bridges.

