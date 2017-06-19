New Braunfels Police charge 15-year-old suspect in teen murder

Photo courtesy of family from Conrad Kuntz (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department detained and charged a 15-year-old on Sunday in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Conrad Kuntz.

Police said they charged a 15-year-old male from Marion with the murder of Kuntz on Sunday. Police said they believe he fired the gun that killed Kuntz.

Authorities did not say what may have sparked the shooting, but did say that the two had mutual friends.

The teen was detained without incident at NBPD Headquarters and transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

NBPD responded to a report of shots fired and a possible disturbance around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Lahn Road. When officers arrived, they found Kuntz with an apparent gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and additional arrests and possible charges may be pending. Meanwhile, counselors are at New Braunfels High School providing support to students who may need it.

