Nearly two dozen residents displaced in east Dallas apartment fire. Video: Jeleel Green.

Nearly two dozen people were displaced from their homes after a residential building caught fire Monday night in east Dallas.

There were no injuries reported as nearly 70 firefighters worked to knock out the fire which impacted 14 units in the 8100 block of Skillman Street, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is helping residents impacted by the fire.

© 2018 WFAA-TV