National casual dining giant, Pei Wei eyeing relocation to Irving

A national rapidly expanding restaurant chain appears to be making a much bigger move into North Texas with a proposed corporate relocation to Irving.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Asian fusion eatery could relocate its corporate operations to 6191 N. Highway 161 in Irving, if an economic incentive deal goes through in this Thursday's city council meeting, according to city documents.

Officials with the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce say they don't expect the economic incentives to exceed $75,000.

With the relocation, Pei Wei Asian Diner LLC is expected to relocate or hire at least 100 new employees with an average annual salary of $125,000. The company would need to increase the taxable real estate value and its business personal property at its new operations along State Highway 161 by at least $1.5 million.

If Pei Wei designates Irving as its new corporate home, the restaurant chain is expected to generate enough corporate traffic to at least fill 1,000 hotel rooms a year in the city.

If the terms of the agreement are met, the city plans to offer Pei Wei a grant of $750 per new job up to 100 jobs. The incentive package will need to be approved by city council members on Thursday.

A Pei Wei spokeswoman declined comment Monday on the potential relocation.

In February, Pei Wei named John "J." Hedrick as its new CEO. The longtime restaurant executive has ties to Dallas-Fort Worth, having worked in the region at Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. and Pilot Flying J.

This year, Irving was expected to be a go-to destination for office tenants looking for alternatives to other high-density, high-rent submarkets in the region.

