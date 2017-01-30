(Photo: Thinkstock)

GREEN CARD VERSUS VISA?



Green card holders are permanent residents who have government approval to live and work in the U.S. permanently. Those with green cards should be fine to travel despite the travel ban. A visa is a temporary pass that allows entry into the U.S. for a specific time frame. A visa does not guarantee entry.





HOW MANY OF THESE ARE ISSUED EACH YEAR?



The exact numbers aren’t the easiest to nail down. Here’s what we do know. Preliminary figures show that the state department issued 617,752 visas in 2016 and also issued 10,891,745 non-immigrant visas, with about 30,000 of those going to people in the seven Muslim-majority countries cited by the president. The latest figures show that just more than 1 million people became legal permanent residents – or green card recipients – in 2014.



WHAT ABOUT THE COUNTRIES ON THE TRAVEL BAN LIST?



There were thousands of visas issued in 2016 from the seven countries on the travel ban. Since the executive order, visa approvals for those living in the seven countries have been suspended effective immediately.

