WATCH LIVE: Giraffe cam at Animal Adventure Park

April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York

Video from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY.

April, a 15-year-old giraffe, gave birth to her fourth calf, a healthy boy, on April 15.

The nation waited for weeks with bated breath anticipating the calf's arrival. Thousands have watched the live feed from her pen on this site alone -- over 1.2 million more watched the YouTube stream of the calf's birth.

In the days since the birth, people have still been tuning in to watch the baby interact with his mom.

Just days after the live video launched in February, Animal Adventure Park posted to their Facebook page that the stream was suspended for "nudity & sexual content." They said "Animal Rights Extremists" were responsible.

A new live feed was created later and streaming resumed. The zoo periodically puts up a new feed on its YouTube page. Watch the current stream in the video player above or on Animal Adventure Park's YouTube channel.

© 2017 WTLV-TV