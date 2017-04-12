United Airlines to refund fares to all Flight 3411 passengers

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 16: A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2006 Getty Images)

Passengers on United Express Flight 3411 will get a refund, United Airlines said Wednesday.

"All customers on Flight 3411 from Sunday, April 9, are receiving compensation for the cost of their tickets," United said in a statement to USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog.

Flight 3411, of course, has been at the center of news headlines since Sunday, when Chicago airport security officials forcefully dragged a man off the plane. The incident was captured on video by several passengers on the flight. One clip showed the man being removed from the aircraft, his face bloodied from the episode as others could be heard expressing dismay about the scene unfolding before them.

News that United will refund Flight 3411 passengers for their tickets comes on the same day airline CEO Oscar Munoz apologized again about the incident while on ABC’s Good Morning America.

"This will never happen again," Munoz said during the Wednesday interview with the morning show. "We are not going to put a law enforcement official onto a plane to take them off … to remove a booked, paid, seated passenger; we can’t do that."

United has faced a fierce firestorm of criticism to the incident, which has remained a top story in the United States, China and across the globe.

