Southwest Airlines rescues 62 stray dogs, cats from Puerto Rico

Southwest pilots hold two of the 62 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-battered Puerto Rico.

DALLAS - Sixty-two dogs and cats were rescued from hurricane-battered Puerto Rico this weekend, courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

After months of organizing, the Dallas-based airline completed a relief flight that brought 14,000 pounds of supplies to the island. On a return flight to Baltimore, 62 stray animals left behind during Hurricane Maria were on board the aircraft.

“Each animal was boarded in the cabin of the aircraft in a crate which was secured into seats with seatbelt extenders,” according to Southwest.

A veterinarian and volunteers from Lucky Dog were also on board to monitor the animals, the airline said.

And they are HERE! 60+ rescue dogs and cats have arrived safe in DC thanks to Lucky Dog and the amazing folks at @SouthwestAir. We are on our way to @dogmabakery where these dogs and cats will meet their foster and forever families! #IAmLuckyDog #SatoPride #SouthwestHeart pic.twitter.com/oOfZt0RvTK — Lucky Dog (@DCLuckyDog) January 20, 2018

The humanitarian flight was organized after a call from Washington, D.C.-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue regarding their Puerto Rican partner’s need to relocate animals rescued before or after Hurricane Maria hit the island in late September.

"The devastation that Hurricane Maria caused the communities of Puerto Rico is heartbreaking," said Linda Rutherford, Southwest Airlines Chief Communications Officer. "Our Employees are eager to lend a hand in bringing relief to San Juan by partnering with DC-based animal organization, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and Puerto Rico Animal Relief organization, PR Animals, in transporting dozens of impacted animals to the DC area in hopes of finding their forever homes."

The flight crew that helped rescue 62 dogs and cats from hurricane-battered Puerto Rico.

Foster families in Puerto Rico had been taking care of the stray animals through the rescue organization PR Animals.

A Southwest pilot holds one of the 62 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-battered Puerto Rico.

It’s not the first time Southwest Airlines has helped in the wake of a major hurricane. Two weeks before Maria hit Puerto Rico, Southwest rescued pets affected by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast in late August.

#HarveyPetsFlight is landed, unloaded and soon on its way to the Center! 💖🙌 pic.twitter.com/7dYUvsv8PD — Helen Woodward (@HWAC) September 5, 2017

