Shooter's companion questioned as tourists create memorial

Police surround the Las vegas Village days after the shooting.

LAS VEGAS – On a narrow median outside the Luxor Resort & Casino a small memorial to the 58 people murdered across the street at Las Vegas Village flourishes with flowers, candles and even cash.



“It’s really nice to see everybody helping each other like this. But everybody’s so calm in walking by this when this was the area of carnage just a few days ago,” said Tommy Sotomayor, from Phoenix.



Across the street, police have the Las Vegas Village locked down where the Route 91 Harvest Festival was held.



Late Tuesday night, a new development in the investigation as Marilou Danley, companion of the shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, returned to the United States from the Philippines.



She landed in Los Angeles and was escorted off the airliner where she subsequently faced questioning by FBI agents and Las Vegas investigators.



Police have yet to reveal a motive for the massacre, if they even know one. Why Paddock took so many lives remains a mystery.



“Hate. That’s what broke those windows was hate. A hammer didn’t break those windows. Hatred broke those windows,” said Steve Zychal from Chicago as he looked up to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel from where Paddock opened fire.



“You think, well let’s board them up right away. No, that’s part of the healing process,” he added.



As Air Force One landed in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, tourists left casinos to pay respects.



“I don’t know if I have more mad feelings than sad. I feel more sad than anything,” said Jule McDaniel, visiting from Pittsburgh.



Messages of unity are written in sidewalk chalk on the brick pavers of the median, and with ink on the cards attached to flowers.



“That kind of sent chills through my spine because you have people from all over the country and all over the world who are coming just to leave their little mementos of their sorry for what happened to a bunch of families they didn’t even know,” said Sotomayor.

© 2017 WFAA-TV