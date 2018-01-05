Sheriff: No apparent link between Moore accusation, house fire

Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore speaks about the race against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

GADSDEN, ALA. (AP) - A fire has destroyed the home of a woman who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. Authorities say, however, that there is no indication the blaze had anything to do with the allegations.

Moore accuser Tina Johnson of Gadsden lost her home Wednesday in a fire that's under investigation by arson specialists in Etowah County.

A statement from the sheriff's office says authorities are speaking to a person of interest about the fire. The statement says investigators don't believe the fire is linked to Moore or the allegations against him.

Johnson is among the women who publicly accused Moore of sexual misconduct. She told AL.com Moore groped her in his law office in 1991.

Moore denied any wrongdoing, but he lost the race to Democrat Doug Jones.

Another Moore accuser, Leigh Corfman, on Thursday filed a defamation lawsuit against the failed senate candidate and his campaign, claiming Moore "called me a liar and immoral when I publicly disclosed the misconduct." Corfman was one of several women who said Moore pursued them when they were teenagers.

© 2018 Associated Press