Deputy killed in crash while searching for alleged Orlando cop killer

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton (Orlando PD)

ORLANDO -- Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference Monday that another vehicle turned in front of the deputy, who was riding a motorcycle in pursuit of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt is underway for him.

Orlando PD believes Markeith Lloyd is responsible for the death of a police officer on Jan. 9, 2017.

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Walmart in Orlando. Police Chief John Mina says Loyd is also wanted in the slaying of a pregnant woman.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

