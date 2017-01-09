WFAA
Deputy killed in crash while searching for alleged Orlando cop killer

Associated Press , WFAA 12:05 PM. CST January 09, 2017

ORLANDO -- Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference Monday that another vehicle turned in front of the deputy, who was riding a motorcycle in pursuit of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt is underway for him.

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Walmart in Orlando. Police Chief John Mina says Loyd is also wanted in the slaying of a pregnant woman.

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account. 

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


