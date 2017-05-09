WFAA
#NuggsForCarter: Nevada teen sets world record for most retweets

Erin Robinson , KREM 9:21 AM. CDT May 09, 2017

A Nevada teen has earned Twitter fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most retweeted tweet of all time.

 

 

 

Carter Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s official fast-food Twitter account in April asking how many retweets it would take to earn a year’s supply of chicken nuggets. Wendy’s tweeted back with “18 million.”

 

 

While Wilkerson has not yet reached 18 million, his tweet about nuggets has earned him 3.4 million retweets and 900,000 likes.

 

 

The last person to set the world record for most retweets was Ellen DeGeneres with a star-studded picture taken at the Oscars in 2014.

 

 

Though Wilkerson did not quite meet the challenge, Wendy’s is rewarding the teen with free nuggets and additionally donating $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for adoption. DTFA helps children in foster care find homes.

 #NuggsForCarter

© 2017 KREM-TV


