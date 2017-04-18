Massachusetts jogger's alleged killer held on $10M cash bail

Angelo Colon-Ortiz. (Photo: ABC)

The man suspected of killing Google employee Vanessa Marcotte made his first appearance in court this morning, eight months after the 27-year-old disappeared while jogging near her mother's Princeton, Massachusetts, home.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, of Worcester, who has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault and battery, and assault with intent to rape, was held on $10 million cash bail, according to The Associated Press. An attorney for Colon-Ortiz entered not guilty pleas to the charges, the AP said.

Prosecutors also expect to charge him with murder, the AP said.

On Aug. 7, 2016, Marcotte, an account manager at Google in New York, went for a jog in Princeton, a town about 60 miles west of Boston, and never returned. Her body was found that night in a wooded area about half a mile from her mother’s home. Marcotte had planned to return home to New York that night, officials said.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested on Friday in connection with Marcotte's killing after his DNA matched samples taken from Marcotte's hands.

Police found Colon-Ortiz after a Massachusetts state trooper spotted a man matching the suspect in Marcotte killing's description driving a dark SUV in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

The trooper didn't have paper, so he "wrote the license plate number down on his hand and followed up," the district attorney's office said. "He later went to the suspect’s home ... where suspect provided the DNA that led to the match."

Marcotte's cousins, Caroline Tocci and Steve Vittorioso, told ABC News they weren't surprised that the 27-year-old helped catch her own alleged killer by getting his DNA.

"Vanessa is a fighter," Vittorioso said. "I know that she was doing everything she can. She really tried to persevere. ... She is our role model."

"We're very proud of her strength and what she did," Tocci said. "We know how strong of a person she is and every day we strive to be more like her."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 ABC News