Las Vegas shooter's father was on FBI's 10 most wanted list in 1968

The father of the suspect behind Sunday night's massacre in Las Vegas was on the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives list in 1968 after escaping from a Texas prison that same year.

Benjamin Paddock had been sentenced to 20 years in the Federal Correction Facility in La Tuna, Texas, after robbing Valley National Bank in Phoenix in 1960, according to a 1971 story in the now-shuttered Tuscon (Ariz.) Daily Citizen.

His son, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself Monday as police broke into his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

Benjamin Paddock, born in Sheboygan, Wis., went by multiple aliases, such as Perry Archer, Benjamin J. Butler, and Leo Genstein, among others. He also called himself "Big Daddy," the article reports.

He worked as a garbage disposal salesman at the time of his arrest.

Two prior accusations of bank robberies surrounded Benjamin Paddock but were dropped in court.

Benjamin Paddock attempted to run over officers with his vehicle in Las Vegas when they arrested him for the Phoenix robbery, police said in 1961.

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock. Photo: Courtesy

Authorities at the time said Benjamin was a diagnosed psychopath and therefore, "extremely dangerous." The FBI also reported he had suicidal tendencies.

One officer in charge of the FBI Phoenix office said Benjamin Paddock was "a glib, smooth-talking man who is egotistical and arrogant," the Daily Citizen reported.

Ten years later, police located Benjamin Paddock in Oregon, according to a 1978 report in the Arizona Republic. He had been living under the name Bruce Warner Erickson and operated a bingo parlor in Springfield, Ore., which he received a license to open. The authorities' background check and the state's attorney office failed to uncover Benjamin Paddock's true identity.

The bingo parlor was opened as part of the nonprofit organization Center for Educational Reform in Eugene, Ore. The elder Paddocki even received two traffic tickets while under the false identity in Oregon.

Eric Paddock, Stephen Paddock's brother, said the family was estranged from Benjamin Paddock after Eric's birth, and Benjamin Paddock is now dead.

Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting left at least 58 people dead and injured more than 500 as alleged shooter Stephen Paddock fired down on concertgoers from a hotel room above the Las Vegas strip.

