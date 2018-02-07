Gerber's historic 2018 spokesbaby is stealing the internet's heart

Photo: Gerber

DALTON, GEORGIA - Get ready to see a lot of sweet Lucas Warren’s face. The 18-month-year old from Dalton, Georgia is officially the Gerber spokesbaby for 2018.

Lucas dazzled the judges in the 8th annual Gerber Baby Photo Search, beating out more than 140,000 entries.

“This is such a proud moment for us as parents knowing that Lucas has a platform to spread joy, not only to those he interacts with every day, but to people all over the country,” said Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren. “We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world – just like our Lucas!”

TODAY reports Lucas is also the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest’s inception 90 years ago.

As the face for the brand, Lucas will be featured on Gerber social channels as well as receive a $50,000 prize, which his parents intend to put towards his education.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

