Firefighters Finish Mowing Man's Lawn After He Has Cardiac Episode

photo by Mary Beaty

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- A man had a cardiac episode while mowing the lawn and when Kootenai County Fire and Rescue arrived they got him into an ambulance and even finished mowing his lawn.

On Friday a man in Kootenai County collapsed while mowing his lawn. This was when one of his neighbors, Chris Beaty, heard an address close to his on a police scanner and hurried home to see what was going on. Beaty said he arrived on the scene and began administering first aid to the man.

Police and the firefighters arrived on the scene soon afterwards and took him to the hospital in an ambulance. He was in stable condition according to the latest report.

Then, the firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty. According to Kootenai Fire’s John Ward, once the ambulance was gone, Jon Gallatin grabbed the lawn mower and finished mowing the remainder of the lawn. Then, they put the mower away and secured the house before leaving the premises.

photo by Mary Beaty

While they were mowing a neighbor, Mary Beaty, snapped a few pictures and posted a status on Facebook about how proud she was of the firefighters.

The firefighters said they just wanted the man to not worry about having to finish mowing when he got back home. In a statement, the fire department said they just try to help out when people have these events, and it is just one of the things they do.

photo by Mary Beaty

The wife of the man who had a cardiac event reached out to KREM 2 staff on Facebook and said her husband would likely be in the hospital for a day or two. She also thanked the firefighters, EMS crews and everyone who is wishing and praying her husband get well.

The Beatys both said they were very impressed with the Kootenai County Fire and Rescue employees for what they did.

