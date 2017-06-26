Dramatic rescue of girl falling from ride at NY Six Flags captured on video

This Google Maps screengrab shows a general view of Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, NY. A girl fell from the gondola ride pictured on the left Saturday.

The dramatic rescue of a girl dangling from a ride at a New York amusement park Saturday was caught on video.

A 14-year-old girl was hanging from the Sky Ride gondola at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in the eastern New York city of Queensbury. The ride was stopped by an operator after getting word of a rider in distress - it had been higher up at one point, according to the Associated Press.

Park-goers stood below the ride as the girl hung on to the green carriage two stories above ground. Among them was Matthew Howard, who was yelling, "It's OK to let go."

“I couldn’t let that little girl die,” Howard told The AP on Sunday. “No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn’t stand by and watch.”

The girl didn't suffer any major injuries in the accident.

