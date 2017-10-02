Can you prepare for a mass shooter? Security expert weighs in

Security expert John Matthews appears on WFAA

John Matthews, director of the Community Safety Initiative and author of "Mass Shootings: Six Steps to Survival," joins WFAA to discuss what can be learned from Sunday night's mass shooting on the Vegas Strip.

Matthews assesses planning by event organizers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where several minutes of gunfire rained down on concertgoers from the Mandalay Bay hotel nearby. He also shares the potential impact on events like Austin City Limits and steps that can be taken to prepare for or prevent such an attack.

