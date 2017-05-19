Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to sexting with minor

Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner walks the floor prior to the start of the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner, who resigned in 2011 over an earlier sexting scandal, will plead guilty Friday to charges of transferring obscene material to a minor, according to multiple media reports.

The 52-year-old Democratic congressman from New York, who is separated from top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, will appear in a federal courtroom in Manhattan to enter a guilty plea under an agreement with federal prosecutors, The New York Times,The Washington Post and other outlets reported.

The Times, quoting two people briefed on the matter, reported that Weiner will plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Weiner surrendered to the FBI early Friday, the newspaper said.

Earlier Friday, prosecutors said only that Weiner would be charged in the case.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, news site that she and Weiner exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, but could involve no jail time depending on the determination of a judge. It could also potentially require Weiner to register as a sex offender.

The latest incident spilled over into the presidential race when investigators, who seized Weiner's laptop computer, found a cache of purportedly new emails that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent to Abedin. The emails had apparently been forwarded to the computer or transferred there for printing or storage.

The incident prompted then FBI director James Comey to state publicly — in the final weeks of the presidential campaign — that the closed investigation into Clinton's alleged mishandling of classified material was being reopened. He later said the emails were duplicates of earlier material already examined by the FBI.

Weiner ran unsuccessfully for mayor of New York in 2013 in a campaign that collapsed when Weiner, using the alias "Carlos Danger," again was found to be sending explicit photographs. The failed mayoral bid is the subject of the documentary Weiner.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM