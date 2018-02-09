White House: John Kelly has not offered resignation

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is seen as US President Donald Trump attends a meeting at the Customs and Border Protection National Targeting Center in Sterling, Virginia on February 2, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Amid criticism over the handling of a senior aide accused of domestic violence, the White House said Friday chief of staff John Kelly is not resigning.

Kelly says a senior aide's resignation came within an hour of learning about new accusations of spousal abuse.

Kelly tells reporters he learned Tuesday night that staff secretary Rob Porter, the chief of staff's right-hand man, had allegedly abused two ex-wives.

Kelly says, "Forty minutes later he was gone."

The White House announced Wednesday that Porter had resigned. That same day, it issued a statement from Kelly praising Porter.

Kelly's handling of the Porter matter has cast a harsh spotlight on the chief of staff, who has recently drawn the ire of President Donald Trump.

But a White House official said Friday that Kelly has not offered his resignation.

Porter has denied the allegations and blamed a "smear campaign" against him.

© 2018 Associated Press