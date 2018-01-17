What's the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test Trump took?

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on January 14, 2018. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard theories that President Trump is rapidly deteriorating mentally and unfit to be in office.

In an effort to disprove those theories, President Trump passed a voluntary cognitive assessment test Friday meant to assess his mental reflexes, according to a White House doctor.

The test, called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, is a screening tool used to identify mild cognitive impairment or dementia. It asks a series of questions ranging from drawings of animals, which patients must name, to copying a cube, and counting backwards from seven. While the questions may seem straight forward enough, they are designed to identify the attention, memory and visual skills that deteriorate in people with dementia.

Such exams are not usually part of presidential physicals, but Trump requested the test, and passed with a perfect 30 out of 30 score.

"The president is mentally very sharp," Jackson said.

