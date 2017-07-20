WaPo: Trump lawyers considering ways to limit Mueller's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump listens during an announcement regarding a pharmaceutical glass packaging initiative July 20, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC in this file photo.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump's legal team is reportedly considering ways to limit special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and has asked advisers about the extent of his ability to issue presidential pardons, the Washington Post reported Thursday night.

Trump's legal team did not comment for the story, but an unnamed adviser clarified to the Post the president's questions about pardons simply stemmed from curiosity.

The president's legal team is focusing on Mueller's alleged conflicts of interest, including ties to Democratic party donations and a reported dispute between Mueller and Trump over Mueller's membership at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, the Post reported, citing several unnamed Trump advisers. Special counsels can be removed from the position if a conflict of interest is found, according to Justice Department regulations.

According to the Post report, the president is angered by the scope of Mueller's investigation, which could include years of Trump family finances and tax returns.

