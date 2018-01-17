Walmart takes on opioid crisis, offers free solution to safely dispose of unused meds

DisposeRx contains a small packet of ingredients, that when emptied into a pill bottle with warm water, ultimately enable patients to responsibly dispose of leftover medications in their trash. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart is taking on the opioid abuse crisis with a safe solution to dispose of unused prescriptions.

The big box retailer says it will become the first national drug chain to offer a free opioid disposal option at all its pharmacy locations.

Its DisposeRx solution consists of a small packet with an FDA-safe chemical blend that, when emptied into a pill bottle with warm water, lets patients dispose of any leftover medications in the trash. The medications — they can be powder, pills, tablets, capsules, liquids or patches — are converted into a non-divertible and biodegradable gel.

As part of its efforts to address the crisis, Walmart says it will also provide ongoing counseling to prescription customers at its 4,700 pharmacy locations.

“The health and safety of our patients is a critical priority; that’s why we’re taking an active role in fighting our nation’s opioid issue — an issue that has affected so many families and communities across America,” said Marybeth Hays, executive vice president of Consumables and Health and Wellness at Walmart U.S., in a statement. “While this issue requires many resources to solve, we are confident this unique, easy-to-use disposal solution, DisposeRx, will make a meaningful impact on the lives of many.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Institute of Drug Abuse, say that about two-thirds of people misusing prescription opioids are getting them from family and friends.

Walmart says patients will receive a free DisposeRx packet and opioid safety information brochure whenever filling and picking up any new Class II opioid prescription at Walmart pharmacies. Patients with recurring Class II opioid prescriptions can receive the packet every six months. And existing pharmacy patients can also request a free packet at any time. The DisposeRx packets will be made available at Sam’s Club as well.

In the Walmart release, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said that “about one-third of medications sold go unused. Too often, these dangerous narcotics remain unsecured where children, teens or visitors may have access. I commend Walmart for taking this innovative approach to help keep unused prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.”

Walmart is not alone in trying to address the opioid epidemic. In September, CVS Health said it would limit opioid prescriptions to seven-day supplies for new patients facing certain acute conditions.

