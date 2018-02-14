Virgin Airlines draws giant heart in sky to celebrate V-Day

Photo: Flightradar24 (Photo: Photo: Flightradar24)

Who said Valentine's Day has to be a day just for lovers?

Wednesday morning, Virgin Atlantic Airlines dedicated time to draw an eye in the sky — or rather, a heart — for all to see. Virgin flight VIR850P originated from London's Heathrow Airport at 11:37 a.m. local time and flew to the western coast of England to draw the heart-shaped festivity.

❤️ ✈️ @VirginAtlantic is drawing a giant heart in the sky to celebrate #ValentinesDay2018 ✈️ ❤️



Follow live at https://t.co/g2xxOPgLRK pic.twitter.com/k8PgCkstZP — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 14, 2018

The flight was expected to arrive back at Heathrow at 1:30 p.m. local time.

