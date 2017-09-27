Video: Woman dragged off Southwest flight over 'life-threatening' pet allergy

Screen shot of a woman being pulled off a Southwest Airlines flight leaving Baltimore on Tuesday. (Photo: Screen shot of video from What in the World)

Another video of a passenger getting dragged off an airplane is going viral.

The footage shows two police officers forcibly removing a woman from a Southwest plane Tuesday evening as she frantically asked, "What are you doing?"

The passenger claimed she was "deathly allergic" to dogs after two boarded the flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles.

However, airline officials say the woman did not have a proper medical documentation to stay on the plane after asking the airline to remove the service animal and pet dog.

A medical certificate is required

Bill Dumas, who captured the now-viral video,told KTLA News that the woman wanted to stay on the flight after officials informed her they could not remove paying passengers or a service animal because of their policy.

But, crew members were concerned she might have an allergic reaction during the flight.

"Our policy states that a Customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal on board," a Southwest Airlines spokesman said in a statement Wednesday.

The woman didn’t have the proper medical certificate to remain on the plane, they said.

Dumas said the woman then asked for an injection to alleviate her symptoms. He said a pilot told her an injection could be administered if she exited the plane.

The flight crew also made "repeated attempts" to explain the situation to her, the spokesperson added. She still refused to deplane.

'Don't touch me'

That's when the situation got tense, and cameras started rolling.

Two law-enforcement officers entered the plane and can be seen tugging at the woman to remove her from a seat in the back of the plane.

She began pleading with the officers as they moved her down the aisle. "My dad has surgery tomorrow. I’m sorry, my dad has a surgery," she said frantically.

The airline declined to give the passenger's name, but she can be heard on camera identifying herself as a professor.

When she seemed to hesitate, an officer wrapped his arms around her chest and began to drag her down the aisle.

She can be heard yelling "don’t touch me" and accused an officer of ripping her pants.

How Southwest has responded

Southwest Airlines issued a public apology to the woman.

"We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the Customer’s removal by local law enforcement officers," the airline said in a statement.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said the plane’s captain asked for the passenger to be removed.

"When the Maryland Transportation Authority Police receives a request from the Captain of a Southwest plane to remove a disorderly person, we respond accordingly," the transit police said in a statement.

The passenger was charged with several offenses after being removed from the flight, including disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and obstructing and hindering a police officer, according to a police statement.

The woman was later released.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

