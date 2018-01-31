Everyone on USA Gymnastics Board of Directors resigns amid Larry Nassar scandal

Larry Nassar (C) appears in court to listen to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Everyone on USA Gymnastics Board of Directors handed in their resignations on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the organization.

The board members' resignations were required by the United States Olympic Committee as the USOC threatened to decertify the organization if it didn’t take more strident steps toward change amid the fallout from the scandal surrounding disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar.

USOC chief operating officer Scott Blackmun previously called for a “full turnover of leadership.”

The announcement comes as Nassar was again confronted by victims on Wednesday as he faced another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts at an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach.

USA Gymnastics said in a tweet that they are in the process of forming an interim Board of Directors during the month of February, in accordance with the USOC’s requirements.

Three top board members, Chairman Paul Parilla, vice chair Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley, already resigned on Jan. 22 after calls from angry gymnasts who say the organization did nothing to protect them after they were abused by Nassar.

The new CEO, Kerry Perry, said USA Gymnastics supported the previous resignations.

"We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization," she said.

Contributing: Associated Press

