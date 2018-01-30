Trump's State of the Union address: Read the excerpts

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during a lunch with the United Nations Security Council on January 29, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2018 Getty Images)

Major themes of President Trump's first State of the Union will include national security, immigration and the tax overhaul he signed into law last year, according to excerpts released before the Tuesday night address.

Here are the excerpts:

"Last year, I pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the earth. One year later, I'm proud to report the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100% of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria. But there is much more work to be done. We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated."

"Together, we are building a safe, strong and proud America."

"Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this dangerous position."

"As we rebuild America's strength and confidence at home, we are also restoring our strength and and standing abroad."

