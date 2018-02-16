Trump to meet with 'bravest people' in Florida after school shooting

US President Donald Trump speaks on the Florida school shooting in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said he is heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people.

In a Friday morning tweet, Trump said "I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth — but people whose lives have been totally shattered."

He also said he'll be working with Congress "on many fronts." But Trump has not addressed the idea of new gun control measures. He has focused on treatment of mental illness.

His tweet did not elaborate on his plans. But White House officials are working to arrange a visit to Florida in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting.

Authorities said Nikolas Cruz, a volatile 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others. Cruz was ordered held without bond Thursday.

Trump was already set to leave Friday for a weekend at his Palm Beach resort.

