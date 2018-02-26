WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

Trump says he's eyeing Veterans' Day for military parade

There is growing concern among U.S. military as President Donald Trump's proposed parade could disrupt crucial military training schedules and cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press , TEGNA 6:28 AM. CST February 26, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is eyeing Veterans Day for a military parade but says he'll scrap the idea if it can't be done at a "reasonable cost."

Trump wasn't asked to define "reasonable cost" during a telephone interview Saturday with Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro. But White House budget director Mick Mulvaney recently told Congress that a parade could cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Trump says officials are discussing Veterans Day in November as the likely date for the Pennsylvania Avenue parade, although he likes July 4.

But the president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.

Trump got the idea for having a military parade after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.

Some lawmakers have panned the idea.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories